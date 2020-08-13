Pottery painting studio offers 'Pottery To Go' option

There is no doubt that local families are searching for creative ways to stay busy right now — we’ve received plenty of Facebook messages here at Good Day Atlanta asking for options. So this morning, we decided to spend a little time at a place with the words “Relax — Create — Enjoy” right in the logo.

The Good Day feature team rolled up its sleeves and got painting at All Fired Up pottery painting and clay studio in Marietta, one of three Metro Atlanta All Fired Up locations (along with Alpharetta and Emory Village). Each studio features hundreds of pieces of pre-made pottery (from decorative Disney characters to plates and mugs) ready to be painted, as well as clay projects which can be molded and painted by guests and then fired up by staff members.

Although walk-ins are welcome, All Fired Up studios have become popular “party” spots, attracting groups for birthday celebrations and “Girls Night Out” events. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, staffers say they’ve put some new safety protocols in place, including limited seating — which means reservations are strongly encouraged. The studios are also offering a Pottery To Go option right now, through which guests may purchase pottery and clay projects online and then pick them up at one of the locations.

For more information on All Fired Up (including locations, studio hours, and Pottery To Go ordering, click over to the company’s website here. And click the video player to check out our morning of creativity (or…attempted creativity!) in Marietta.