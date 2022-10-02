Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say

article

Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Johnson is suspected to be armed and made previous threats toward law enforcement.

Officials said the man was wearing a dark Under Armour shirt, jeans, a camouflage hat, brown boots and work gloves in a back pocket.

Johnson is alow wanted in Gwinnett County.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Barrow County investigators at 770-307-3080.