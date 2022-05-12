Expand / Collapse search

Possible torpedo found near Coweta County homes forces evacuation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Possible torpedo found in Coweta County (FOX 5 Atlanta).

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Several homes were evacuated Thursday after officials said what appeared to be a torpedo was discovered in Coweta County.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the possible explosive was found near a home along Raymond Hill Road and River Park. 

"The suspicious item in question is being taken to Vulcan to be properly destroyed," the sheriff's said in a statement to FOX 5. 

it is unknown at this time whether the "bomb" is a live, a practice ordinance or a replica.

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF)m assisted in the investigation.