Possible serial burglar sought by Fayette County Sheriff's Office

On April 26, Fayette County Deputies responded to an alarm call at a residence in the 200 block of Westbridge Road near Highway 92 North. Upon arrival, deputies observed forced entry into the home. A man wearing a light-colored ball cap, medium gray zip-up jacket with hood and light gray sweatpants was observed running away before the deputies arrived.

The incident resembled a similar occurrence on April 24 in the 100 Block of Westbridge Road. It could be the same person.

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on these incidents or who can identify the male pictured below to contact Sergeant C. Patton at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 770-716-4715 or cpatton@fayettecontyga.gov.