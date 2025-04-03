Port of Savannah sets a record in March, surpassing previous milestones

The Brief The Port of Savannah achieved record-breaking growth in March, handling 534,000 TEUs, a 22.5% increase from the previous year, driven by cargo shifts from the West Coast and preemptive ordering to avoid tariffs. Savannah set a new intermodal cargo record with 52,645 containers moved by rail, marking a 17% increase over the same period in 2024, and introduced new vessel start times to enhance service efficiency. Georgia Ports Authority plans significant investments, including a $44.5 million U.S. Customs inspection facility and $4.2 billion over the next decade to expand cargo capabilities, supporting over 609,000 jobs statewide.



The Port of Savannah recorded its busiest March on record, handling 534,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

That is a 22.5% increase over the same month last year, the Georgia Ports Authority announced Thursday.

What we know:

The growth, equal to 98,000 additional TEUs, marks the second consecutive monthly record for the port. February saw 479,850 TEUs move through Savannah, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing container port on the East and Gulf coasts.

"The rate of growth was due in large part to two factors: Cargo coming back from the U.S. West Coast after the completion of labor contract negotiations, and second, customers front-loading orders to avoid new tariffs," said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch.

Savannah also broke an intermodal cargo record, moving 52,645 containers by rail in March—a 17% increase over the same period in 2024. That surpassed the previous record of 52,446 rail moves set in January 2021.

By the numbers:

The Appalachian Regional Port in Northwest Georgia moved 3,566 containers in March, a 47% increase year-over-year and its highest monthly volume since October 2024.

"From our docks and the container yard, to the truck gates and on-terminal rail, our operations teams are achieving strong metrics in cargo flow," said GPA Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy. "That translates into supply chain velocity for our customers who want to exercise more control on order fulfillment speed."

Truck traffic also reached new highs. Garden City Terminal recorded 333,571 truck turns in March, including a weekly record of 80,505 in the week ending March 16. Average turn times were 35 minutes for single moves and 55 minutes for dual moves, which represented 86% of truck container movements.

Rail cargo remained fluid at the 85-acre Mason Mega Rail Terminal, with an average dwell time of 22 hours from vessel discharge to train departure. The terminal handles 42 double-stacked trains per week.

To further accelerate service, Savannah has added three new vessel start times—6 a.m., 3 p.m., and 9 p.m.—bringing the total to eight per day. Starting in May, Ocean Terminal dock space will be used to stage large vessels ahead of berthing at Garden City Terminal, reducing idle berth time from 12 hours to 3.

What they're saying:

"The Ocean Terminal lay berths will launch a new era of flexibility at the Port of Savannah, allowing us to turn vessels with greater speed and efficiency," Lynch said.

A new $44.5 million U.S. Customs inspection facility opening in June at Garden City Terminal will double the size of the agency’s previous space. The new center will include 400,000 square feet of parking and house not only Customs, but also the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"For our customers, the speed and convenience of on-terminal Customs inspections cannot be overstated," Lynch said. "Our owner-operator model and unmatched terminal space means containers don’t have to be hauled off-port for Customs – saving cargo owners both time and money."

Local perspective:

The port’s success has also sparked economic interest.

"Across manufacturing, warehousing and third-party logistics, companies are looking at facilities and getting information on what the area has to offer," said GPA Director of Economic and Industrial Development Stacy Watson.

Georgia’s ports and inland terminals support more than 609,000 jobs statewide, contributing $40 billion in income and $5.3 billion in state and local taxes annually. GPA plans to invest $4.2 billion over the next decade to expand cargo capabilities. As part of its community investment, the authority will provide $6 million for a local workforce housing initiative near the Port of Savannah.

"In Georgia, we are united in our commitment to serving the farms, factories and businesses that support the economy of our state and nation," said GPA Board Chairman Kent Fountain. "On behalf of the Georgia Ports Authority, I would like to thank our employees, Gateway Terminals, the local International Longshoremen’s Association, and the railroads, shipping lines and motor carriers who are our frontline partners in logistics, serving our customers."

Big picture view:

Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for infrastructure by CNBC’s 2024 "Top States for Business" and has held the title of Top State to Do Business by Area Development for 11 consecutive years.

What we don't know:

It is still not clear how the recent tariffs passed by President Donald Trump will impact the current success of the Georgia Ports Authority.