4 arrested after brawl caught on camera outside Georgia Popeye's

Four people have been arrested after a brawl at a Coweta County fast-food restaurant including two employees over the weekend, deputies said. The incident, which was caught on camera, left the 65-year-old manager, who was trying to break it up, unconscious.

Donniesha Green and Tauzhanae Williams as well as employees Demarius Lovette and Michael West were all charged in the fight.

It happened at the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg last Saturday. Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called there twice to break up fights between employees and their family members. Investigators have not determined the reason, but said the employees had been arguing all day. They said at least 12 people were involved in the second fight.

Surveillance video shows punches being thrown outside the restaurant just before the deputies arrived for the second time.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

By the time deputies did arrive, they found the manager knocked out in the middle of the drive-thru lane. Body camera video was rolling as deputies rendered first aid.

Deputies said, of the four people arrested, it was Lovette’s first day on the job.

All four were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Investigators have not been able to identify the others in the video yet.