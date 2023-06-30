Ponce de Leon Avenue fully reopens after massive sinkhole

article

Ponce De Leon Avenue has fully reopened after a massive sinkhole forced a section of it to close earlier this week.

Tuesday, a driver said he thought he hit a typical Atlanta pothole, but knew something was wrong when his car started sinking. Then, he saw water.

That "pothole" opened up into a large sinkhole, exposing a sewer pipe. It happened in the middle of Ponce de Leon Avenue between Argonne Avenue and Myrtle Street in Midtown around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX 5 is learning more about a sinkhole that opened up in Midtown, swallowing a white SUV Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 5)

Atlanta Department of Transportation and Atlanta Department of Watershed Management crews have been working to repair a sewer pipe which ruptured and cause the giant hole. Some lanes were reopened as excavation work to remove the deteriorated sewer pipe was underway.

No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Repairs to a sewar pipe along Ponce De Leon Avenue which cause a sinkhole to open up were under way on June 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

Recent metro Atlanta sinkholes frustrate drivers

Sinkholes are nothing new for metro Atlanta drivers. In May alone, crews had to repair at least three of the holes that popped up on streets.

In Cherokee County, a huge sinkhole closed part of Arnold Mill Road, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

In downtown Roswell, Webb Street was shut down for sinkhole repairs.

Workers had to pump water from the giant hole.

Lanes had to be closed in Brookhaven for a sinkhole that opened up on Buford Highway after crews working on a water main caused the road to give way.

All three have since been repaired.

If you spot a sinkhole, a pothole, or any other road hazard, you can report it by dialing 311 or (404-546-0311. You can also go online to ATL 311's website.