Polk County elections director placed on paid leave after DUI arrest

article

The Polk County Board of Elections director Noah Andrew Beck, 24, has been put on 10-day paid leave after he was arrested for diving under the influence in Rome last weekend.

According to the statement of criminal charges for Beck, he was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (felony), drugs not in original container (misdemeanor), driving under the influence (misdemeanor), and failure to maintain lane (misdemeanor).

The controlled substance appears to have been Adderall, according to the report. They were found in a plastic bag in Beck's vehicle.

The report also says that it appears Beck had been drinking alcohol before being pulled over.

Beck was pulled over on East Second Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. May 20.

A meeting was held Tuesday night to address the matter.

Beck has been the director of the election board since last March. He oversaw the 2022 general primary election and November midterm elections and runoffs.