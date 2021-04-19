Police working to ID suspect caught stealing tools
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is tracking down a suspect seen stealing tools and equipment on Saturday.
Police said the suspect is seen on security footage at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday at 1155 Custer Avenue loading tools and other equipment onto a trailer.
Police said the suspect appeared to be driving a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)
Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta via the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
