Police: Woman stole $30K from Georgia bank account with fake ID

Duluth police need your help identifying a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a victim's bank account.

Officials say the theft happened at a Chase Bank on the 2,600 block of Old Peachtree Road on March 9.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the female suspect presented a fake ID card with a Johns Creek woman's information to the teller.

The suspect was then able to withdraw $30,000 in cash without her victim knowing.

The victim learned about the crime when she was contacted by her bank about a request for a new debit card, something she told officers she did not request.

If you have any information about the suspect, please call Detective Augusto Iwamoto or Duluth Police Department at (770) 476-4151.

