Police: Woman shot in leg inside SW Atlanta apartment

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman was shot in the leg when someone fired several rounds into an apartment around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Markham Street.

Police say the woman was inside with her mother at the time.

The woman is currently in stable condition at Grady Hospital.

Investigators do not have the shooter in custody at this time.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.