Police: Woman injured in shooting at LaGrange home

A LaGrange woman is recovering after police say she was hit when someone fired shots into her home early Monday morning.

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department were called to the home on the 100 block of Northwoods Drive at around 2:11 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, the officers discovered the victim, Tamara Moss, with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Moss and other witnesses say that several gunshots were fired into the home by a suspect or group of suspects and she was hit in the fire.

Medics took Moss to a nearby medical facility, where she was treated and released.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.