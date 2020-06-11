Police: Woman dies after getting trapped in donation box

A tragic and bizarre scene in Midtown Atlanta overnight, where a woman is killed after getting trapped in a clothing donation box.

Police say just before midnight they got a call from the owner of Henry's Midtown Tavern saying there was an unconscious woman stuck in the box, which is located in the back of the restaurant.

Investigators think the 26-year-old woman used a chair to get into the box, somehow lost her footing and ended up with her head and an arm trapped inside. The box has a heavy metal spring door, which made it difficult to free the woman. In fact, it took four firefighters to get her out, by then it was too late. She died at the scene. Police tell us the woman lived in the area. Her name isn't being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say they've never seen anything like this before and hope they don't again. They remind people in need to seek help for clothing and other items at non-profits.

