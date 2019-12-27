Police: Woman arrested for stabbing husband in Fayetteville

Deputies in Fayette County arrested a woman who investigators said stabbed her husband to death.

Alexzandria Mardell, 32, of Fayetteville, was charged with one count of murder after officers responded to her home located along Jordan Place in the Bailey Oaks subdivision just before noon on Monday.

Officer said they found her husband, 47-year-old John Mardell, suffering from multiple stab wounds from an altercation that turned violent between the couple. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Alexzandria Mardell was taken into custody without incident. It was not clear if she had retained legal counsel or when her next court appearance was scheduled.