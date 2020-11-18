Expand / Collapse search
Police warning DeKalb County residents about suspected Peeping Tom

By FOX 5 Digital Team
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are warning residents about a suspected Peeping Tom in the area.

Officials shared a sketch of a man they say is wanted for a Peeping Tom incident near East Ponce de Leon and Juliette Road on Nov. 12.

DeKalb County police recommend that residents make sure their windows are covered with curtains, install motion-sensing lights, and to check their exterior door locks.

If you recognize the suspect, please call 911.

