Police warning about fake parking tickets in Downtown Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are warning drivers about fake tickets popping up around the city. Investigators shared what drivers should pay attention to on citations to make sure they are legitimate. All real citations can be paid off on ATLPlus' website and the Atlanta Municipal Court.



While you're out parking around Atlanta, officials say scammers are using a scare tactic to try to steal from you.

The Atlanta Police Department says fake parking tickets are popping up on cars even when they're legally parked on city streets.

While these tickets can look legitimate, officials say they're actually placed on cars in an attempt to take money from unsuspected motorists who think they're doing the right thing by paying the so-called citation off.

Most parking in Atlanta is managed by ATLPlus.

All ATLPlus citations include information about the violation, details on how to appeal, and payment options. They'll also have contact information for the city of Atlanta and the ATLPlus website.

Official ATLPlus staff can be identified by a badge and will never request payments using a QR code, or person-to-person electronic payments using apps like Venmo.

If you've received a parking ticket, you can always make sure it's the real deal by contacting the agency at (404) 201-5396.

A parking citation from ATLPlus

Real tickets can be paid off in person at the Atlanta Municipal Court on Garrett Street, on ATLPlus' website, by calling 888-226-1360, or by mailing a check or money order to PO BOX 93265, Atlanta, Georgia 30377.

Atlanta police can issue parking citations, which look different from tickets issued by ATLPlus. Those payments will always be handled by the Atlanta Municipal Court.

A parking citation by the Atlanta Police Department.

If you suspect your ticket is fraudulent, you're encouraged to call 311 or 911 to file a police report.