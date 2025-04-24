Police warn about fake money circulating around Kennesaw

article

Kennesaw police are alerting residents about reports of fake $100 bills being circulated around the community.

Investigators say the fakes can look very convincing and are usually prop money designed for movies or training operations.

How to spot fake bills

What we know:

Police say residents should look for phrases like "For Motion Picture Use Only" or foreign characters. The back may also read "In Prop We Trust."

Keep an eye for security threads, color-shifting ink, and the necessary watermarks.

Prop money also feels different and doesn't have the usual security features when you hold them up to light.

What you can do:

If you receive a counterfeit bill, do not accept it and contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.