Police: Vehicle slams into patrol car injuring woman, Cobb police officer

The Cobb County Police Department said a woman and one police officer were hospitalized with serious leg injuries in an overnight collision.

A Cobb police spokesperson said the officer was assisting a stranded driver near the East-West Connector when a vehicle slammed into their patrol car.

Police said the officer and woman were standing between the patrol car and her car and the patrol car struck both of them.

They were transported to the hospital with "serious leg injuries."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.