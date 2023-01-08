TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol

A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police.

The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but lost it.

Clayton County police Lt. Reimers searched social media and found videos on TikTok and YouTube that appeared to have been recorded by the suspect during the police chase. Video shows the driver speeding past traffic, driving between lanes and on the shoulder to pass vehicles.

The investigator noticed the model of the motorcycle, a 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS, was rare and had been modified. There was one registered in the area at Shangrila Circle in Riverdale.

Clayton County police and Georgia State Patrol met with the owner on Dec. 14 and saw the motorcycle at the address. The person who lived in the home allegedly admitted to fleeing from Georgia State Patrol in the original incident.

Law enforcement filed 12 arrest warrants for the suspect.

"Without the diligent efforts of Lieutenant Reimers to go above and beyond the call of duty, it is highly likely that the offender would not have been identified and he could have continued to endanger the citizens of Clayton County," a Facebook post from police said.