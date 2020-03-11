Police use Taser on man who refused to leave Atlanta's airport

Police used a Taser on a man who refused to leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It happened in the atrium shortly before noon last Sunday when many travelers were coming and going.

The deployment of a taser is an extreme example of what airport police have to deal with in trying to cope with up to 100 homeless individuals who sleep overnight in the airport.

The man, who ultimately was charged with criminal trespass, had been told twice during the day that he would have to leave.

In a report, police say the man stared down the officer telling him, "I will leave when I want to."

Jason Segura, the president of the police union, said officers try to take into account the problems homeless people are struggling with.

"We try first to get compliance," Segura said, "but we have to enforce the law."

Advertisement

"Sometimes it can become violent. It's not pretty."