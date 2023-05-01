Police: Union City shooting victim charged with murder in January killing

article

A man who was recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Union City Monday morning is now facing charges in connection with an Atlanta murder that happened in January.

Officials say on the afternoon of Jan. 28, an Atlanta police officer stopped a car on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street.

When the officers went up to the car, they discovered there was a man inside the vehicle who had been shot. Investigators say the driver was trying to get the man to Grady Hospital. The victim, who has not been identified, did not survive his injuries.

After an investigation, police learned that the victim had been shot at a location on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta, and identified a suspect, 24-year-old Jekhari Marignay.

Marignay remained out of custody for months, until Monday, where officers were called to Jessie Hill Drive SE over reports of a shooting.

According to Union City Police, a man who had been shot and was being treated for gunshot wounds was Marignay.

The wanted man is now charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Marignay is now in custody at Grady Detention recovering from his wound.

Offcials have not released any details about the shooting that sent him to the hospital.