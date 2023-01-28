Shooting investigation closes lanes on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said investigators found a person shot on the Downtown Connector near Fulton Street.
Police confirmed the victim had been shot at an address on Jonesboro Road and later died from his injuries on the interstate.
The Georgia Department of Transportation closed two lanes on Interstate 75-85 northbound to allow an investigation Saturday afternoon.
FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene and working to learn what led up to the shooting.