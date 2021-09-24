Police trying to identify victim of shooting in Clayton County

Clayton County police are working to identify a victim in a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Garden Walk Boulevard.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim did not have any ID and is still unknown at this time.

No suspects in the shooting are in custody at this time. Police have not said what led up to the violence.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Clayton County Police Department.

