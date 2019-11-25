Police: Teen stabbed grandmother to death in St. Pete home

Neighbors loved her and co-workers say they considered her family. They are in disbelief after finding out a beloved mail carrier was stabbed to death early Monday morning.

The victim’s 13-year-old grandson has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Police still have not said exactly what happened inside the home early Monday, but have identified the victim as Gloria Davis, a longtime mail carrier who worked in the Tiera Verde area.

St. Petersburg police got a call for help at a little after 3:30.

Officers said, when they arrived, Davis was already dead. Investigators say there were clear signs of violence and other people were still in the home, although it is not clear how many were there when this happened.

Friends say Davis was like a mother to everyone who worked with her and they can't believe she's gone.

"It just hit me real hard. It was gut-wrenching. I had to actually call her phone to actually make sure it was real, what I was hearing. And to not get a 'hello' from her, I knew something was wrong at that point," said co-worker Tabitha McNeil.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.