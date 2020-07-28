Police: Teen shot during pickup truck break-in

A 17-year-old was shot overnight by a man who police said was trying to stop his pickup truck from getting stolen.

It all started when two men went to visit a friend at a recording studio near Trabert Avenue in northwest Atlanta. The men were all outside talking when they heard glass busting. They went to investigate and found people trying to break into a pickup belonging to one of the men.

As the men approached the vehicle, one of the people trying to steal it fired four shots. The man who owned the pickup returned fire, hitting the teen once in the stomach and once in the leg. Paramedics rushed him to Grady.

The teenager's condition isn't known but police said the teen was alive and conscious when he left the scene.

The other people inside the truck with the teen took off running. Police don't have a good description of them.

The man who shot the teen is described as being in his 30's. He remained on scene, turned over his gun, and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed against him but the investigation won't be complete until detectives can talk to the teenager who was shot.