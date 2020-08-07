Police: Teen arrested after robbing boys selling water at northeast Atlanta intersection

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after police say he robbed two younger boys at gunpoint who were selling water at a busy northeast Atlanta intersection.

According to Atlanta police, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were selling water at the intersection fo Peachtree Road and Lenox Road on July 12, when they were approached by the suspect. The suspect, who authorities did not identify due to his age, showed the pair a handgun and demanded their money.

The 15-year-old, who was arrested on Aug. 4, faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The teen was taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Police said they will continue to address all issues related to those attempting to sell water at intersections in Atlanta.