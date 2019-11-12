Police: SWAT standoff in Canton after domestic dispute

Police in Canton said a domestic dispute prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the River Ridge Apartments located off of Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton. Police said a man and a woman got into an argument inside one of the apartments.

The woman left the scene and called the police. When officers arrived, the man refused to meet with them or even answer the door.

Police spent the evening trying to negotiate the man out but eventually were able to determine the apartment was empty.

Several nearby apartment units have been evacuated due to the standoff. They have since been allowed back inside the apartments.

The name of the man has not been released.