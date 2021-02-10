Police: Suspects driving stolen vehicle crash into patrol car

article

Police officers have arrested five suspects after a high-speed chase and collision with a patrol car in Sandy Springs.

Officials say just before 2 a.m., officers patrolling near Brandon Mill Road noticed a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.

When officers tried to stop the car, officials say the vehicle sped off at high speeds, only stopping when it crashed nearly head-on with another patrol car.

Officers were able to arrest four suspects immediately. A fifth occupant of the car was captured after a foot chase.

Police have identified the suspects as 23-year-old Atif Hereford, 21-year-old Jariquez Hall, 23-year-old Demarquez Hall, 23-year-old Darnell Presley, and 17-year-old Horace Parks. Two of the men already had active warrants for entering auto crimes.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers discovered two stolen handguns, ski masks, tools that were used for the commission of crimes, and several stolen items.

The suspects have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude, obstruction, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and others.

Officials say no officers or suspects were hurt in the collision.

