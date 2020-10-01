Police: Suspect went through shooting victim's pockets

article

Investigators are trying to identify a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta market.

It happened a little before 5:25 a.m. at the Little Bear Food located at 1660 Jonesboro Road SE. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man shot dead.

"Grady EMS arrived and the subject was pronounced deceased. And we are in the early stages of this investigation this morning. There are no suspects in custody as of right now. We are reviewing all the evidence, which suggests this was not a random act," said Atlanta Police Captain Jason Smith.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police say a man was shot and killed at a market along Jonesboro Road in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators were able to determine the victim, whose name has not been released, left the store and was approached by the suspect. Police said the suspect shot the victim and then went through the victim's pockets.

Advertisement

The suspect then left the scene in a black sedan, investigators said.

Police say a man was shot and killed at a market along Jonesboro Road in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2020. (FOX 5)

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.