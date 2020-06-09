Police: Suspect wanted for attempting to strike Woodstock officers while fleeing scene

Police in Woodstock would like to find the thief who investigators say tried to strike and officers while fleeing the scene Tuesday.

It happened at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Woodstock police said officers were responding to a theft in progress call. When officers arrived, investigators said the suspect attempted to strike an officer with their vehicles as they tried to flee the scene.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police pursued the suspect down Interstate 75 but called it off in Marietta.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shoplifting. Other charges may be pending as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Department.