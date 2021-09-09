Police: Suspect steals pit bull puppy in Atlanta armed robbery

article

Atlanta police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect accused of stealing a dog during an armed robbery.

Officers say the robbery happened early in the morning of Aug. 29 on the 800 block of Penn Avenue NE.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect met, went back to their apartment, and had sexual relations. At some point, the suspect went into the bathroom and came out holding a gun.

While pointing the gun to his victim's head, the suspect allegedly told them to "get on the ground" and threatened to kill them.

After a short struggle in which the victim was hit in the face and arm, the suspect left the apartment with the victim's pet pit bull puppy "Buddy" in a crate.

Police say the unknown suspect was last seen walking down Penn Avenue with the puppy and a black duffle bag.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect or find the missing dog, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

