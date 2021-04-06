Police: Suspect opens fire after arguement in Atlanta supermarket
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlanta supermarket on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to a call of a person shot at approximately 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers arrived at Shoppers Market in Simpson Plaza at 731 Joseph E Boone Boulevard and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was alert and conscious when first responders took him to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the victim did not appear the be the intended target.
Investigators said the incident started when a man and the store's manager were in an argument inside the store. Police said the suspect left the store and returned with a gun and opened fire.
Police said the suspect fled before police arrived.
The investigation is still ongoing.
