Police: Suspect caught minutes after Roswell bank robbery

Roswell police have arrested a man after they say he was caught minutes after robbing a bank of thousands of dollars.

Officials say they were called to the Chase Bank on the 10500 block of Alpharetta Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told the officers that a man had entered the bank and gave the teller a note that said he was armed and demanding a large amount of cash.

The bank gave the man several thousand dollars and he ran off on foot.

The bank staff were able to describe the suspect, and police say they found him walking on Old Roswell Road less than 10 minutes after the 911 call.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Lithonia resident Joseph Matthews, matched the description and still had the cash on him, investigators say.

Matthews was transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on charges of armed robbery.

