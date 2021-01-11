Police: Suspect arrested in violent rape, assault in Roswell

Roswell police have arrested a suspect accused of rape after an investigation into a reported assault.

Officials say they began the investigation Sunday night at around 11:43 p.m. on the 10,700 block of Alpharetta Highway.

When police got to the scene, they found the caller, who told them he found an injured woman reported to have just been assaulted.

According to the investigation, the victim had been walking down Mansell Road when 39-year-old Demarcus Jenkins verbally accosted her and then physically assaulted her,

After getting a description of a suspect, officials quickly found Jenkins behind a business in the area and took him into custody.

Jenkins is in custody at the Fulton County Jail charged with rape and aggravated assault.

The victim, who has not been identified, had significant visible injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

