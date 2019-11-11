Police: Shots fired, 3 people arrested in Gwinnett County

Police in Gwinnett County spent Monday evening investigating shooting between two groups at an area gas station.

It happened along Pleasant Hill Road near Lake Knoll Drive. The Gwinnett County Police Department said three of the four people involved were taken into custody.

Police said the two groups were targeting each other and exchanged gunfire, but no one was shot.

It was not immediately clear was sparked the shooting.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.