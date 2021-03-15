Police: Serious accident closes all southbound lanes on I-75 in Marietta

article

The Marietta Police Department said a serious wreck resulted in closures of all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Marietta.

The department said Monday night investigators closed all lanes on I-75 south between Canton Road Connector and North Marietta Parkway.

The accident involves multiple vehicles and serious injuries, officials said.

Police urge travelers to avoid the are for the next few hours while police conduct an investigation and clear lanes.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.