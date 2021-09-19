Expand / Collapse search

Police seize pounds of marijuana, various pills, three weapons in Union City

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Union City
Officers obtained a search warrant and seized several items with the help of the police K-9 unit. Photo courtesy of Union City Police Department. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department confiscated several pounds of marijuana, various pills and multiple weapons in a recent bust. 

Police said they received a disturbance call stemming from a home on Buffington Road. Police said they noticed some "suspiciously bagged items" in plain view. 

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized several items with the help of the police K-9 unit:

  • 56.4 pounds of Marijuana
  • two handguns
  • One assault rifle
  • "Various pills"
  • Drug paraphernalia

Police arrested and charged Union City resident Lemarvin Harris with marijuana trafficking, possession of schedule one drugs and three counts of possession of firearms during the commission of a crime.

