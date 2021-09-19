Police seize pounds of marijuana, various pills, three weapons in Union City

article

The Union City Police Department confiscated several pounds of marijuana, various pills and multiple weapons in a recent bust.

Police said they received a disturbance call stemming from a home on Buffington Road. Police said they noticed some "suspiciously bagged items" in plain view.

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized several items with the help of the police K-9 unit:

56.4 pounds of Marijuana

two handguns

One assault rifle

"Various pills"

Drug paraphernalia

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized several items with the help of the police K-9 unit. Photo courtesy of Union City Police Department. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police arrested and charged Union City resident Lemarvin Harris with marijuana trafficking, possession of schedule one drugs and three counts of possession of firearms during the commission of a crime.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.