Police seize pounds of marijuana, various pills, three weapons in Union City
UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department confiscated several pounds of marijuana, various pills and multiple weapons in a recent bust.
Police said they received a disturbance call stemming from a home on Buffington Road. Police said they noticed some "suspiciously bagged items" in plain view.
Officers obtained a search warrant and seized several items with the help of the police K-9 unit:
- 56.4 pounds of Marijuana
- two handguns
- One assault rifle
- "Various pills"
- Drug paraphernalia
Officers obtained a search warrant and seized several items with the help of the police K-9 unit. Photo courtesy of Union City Police Department. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Police arrested and charged Union City resident Lemarvin Harris with marijuana trafficking, possession of schedule one drugs and three counts of possession of firearms during the commission of a crime.
