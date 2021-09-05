Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused of injuring seven in Athens shooting

article

Police in Athens are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man accused of being involved in an overnight shooting that injured seven people early Sunday morning.

Athens-Clarke County Police identified 21-year-old Pharoah Devonell Williams as the suspect. Police said he faces multiple charges in the incident and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said none of the injured people are dealing with life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded to East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators determined a large fight broke out and a man fired a gun into a crowd of people involved in the fight. All seven injured people were treated at a local hospital.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that results in Williams’ arrest.

Police ask the public to share information with law enforcement by dialing 911, calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775 or sharing information with Detective Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or via email at scott.black@accgov.com.

