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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting that damaged a school bus last week. Investigators said the three were seen walking with a 20-year-old who was shot in the incident. Two children on the bus received minor scratches from broken glass.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects after gunfire broke out last week, shattering the window of a school bus and leaving a man injured.

What we know:

The three individuals pictured were seen walking with the 20-year-old victim moments before the shooting at 2640 Campbellton Road SW on March 25.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect 1 in Campbellton Road shooting on March 25, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police officers responded to the scene around 3:10 p.m., where they found the victim, who was shot, but reportedly alert, conscious, and breathing.

The bus driver and her two children, who are Atlanta Public School students, were on board when the bus was hit, leaving the children with minor scratches from the broken glass, school officials said.

The driver was not injured.

RELATED: 2 students injured on school bus, man shot in Atlanta

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting.