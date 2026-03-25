2 students injured on school bus, man shot in Atlanta

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The Brief Two students on a school bus were injured after the vehicle was hit by a stray bullet on Tuesday. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene on Campbellton Road. The bullet shattered a bus window, leaving the children with minor scratches.



Two students were injured by flying glass after a stray bullet hit a school bus during a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers arrived near the 2640 block of Campbellton Road, where they found a man with a gunshot wound who was alert, conscious and breathing.

Investigators uncovered that an Atlanta Public Schools bus was also caught in the gunfire.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed the bus was hit by a stray bullet that shattered one of its windows.

The bus driver and her two children, who are Atlanta Public School students, were on board when the bus was hit, leaving the children with minor scratches from the broken glass, school officials said.

SKYFOX 5 footage showed officers gathered around the bus at Mount Carmel Baptist Church and at the nearby Regal Heights apartment complex.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate a shooting which injured a man and damaged a school bus in the 2600 block of Campbellton SW in Atlanta on March 25, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or determined what led to the shooting.

It is currently unclear if the man found shot was the intended target or a bystander.