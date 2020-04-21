Police seek 2 men for attempting to break into Gwinnett County home

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for two men who were caught on surveillance video throwing a rock into a Buford area home.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on April 10 in the 3700 block of Bogan Mill Road in unincorporated Buford. Gwinnett County police said one of the two men threw a rock through the front door of the home after being caught by cameras hanging around in the backyard.

A composite photo shows two men caught by surveillance cameras in the backyard of a Buford area home. (Gwinnett County Police Department / Supplied)

Police said the resident confronted the men, who then ran to a late-model blue or gray two-tone Chevy suburban.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).