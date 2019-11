Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a home invasion in Henry County.

According to officials, the home invasion happened on Oct. 22 at a home on Milam Drive in Ellenwood.

Police are looking for a 2003 to 2005 model gray Infiniti FX 35. The vehicle has a different colored front passenger door.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the crime, please call Henry County police at 770-957-9121.