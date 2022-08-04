Police searching for persons of interest in shooting at Union City apartments

article

Union City police are searching for several people considered persons of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex.

The Union City Police Department says the shooting happened at the Ashford Oaks/Summit Apartments on the 6300 block of Oakley Road on July 12.

Investigators shared multiple security photos of two men they called suspects in the aggravated assault.

In the photos, one man is wearing a tan shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers. The other man is wearing what appears to be a gray long-sleeved hoodie, black shorts, white sneakers, and is carrying a gray backpack.

If you recognize either of these men, call the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.