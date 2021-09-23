Police searching for gunmen in Northeast Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are searching for two suspected gunmen after a shooting in Northeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Police Departments say officers were called to the 700 block of Morosgo Drive at around 5:45 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a man at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment. At last notice, the victim was alert and conscious.

Investigators say two men fired at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Police have not yet released the identities of the man or the two possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

