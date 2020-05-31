Police searching for vehicle, suspect involved in series of hit and runs

Police in DeKalb County are looking for the person responsible for at least three hit and runs that left one man dead and injured a child.

According to DeKalb County Police, at about 10:45 a.m. a silver Hyundai was struck by another driver at Wade Walker Park, which resulted in the Hyundai driver's death. Police said the victim's car was taken.

At 2:15 p.m., officers say a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car was involved in a hit and run of a Hispanic family of six who were riding their bikes at North DeKalb Mall. The family's four-year-old was injured.

Police said the same vehicle was also involve in another incident at around noon that is still under investigation.

Vehicle Description: 2011 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe with Georgia handicap tag number: TBV359.

The suspect is described as a black male.

Anyone with information or who sees the suspect vehicle is urged to 911 immediately.