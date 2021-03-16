Police searching for unruly Captain D's drive-thru customer

article

Police in Griffin, Georgia are looking for a customer who got unruly at a Captain D's drive-thru Sunday night.

The City of Griffin Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of a vehicle that was involved in the drive-thru confrontation.

According to police, the driver placed an order at the Captain D's around 9:20 p.m. When the food took a bit longer than the driver thought it should have, she asked for a courtesy drink.

The drive-thru employee didn't give the driver her free drink and that's when police say she got aggressive, throwing her food at the employee and spitting in their face.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the incident was a 2015 to 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information that could help police, please call investigators at 770-229-6450 ext. 537.

