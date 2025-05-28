Blighted property on Shell Bark Road in DeKalb County demolished

The Brief DeKalb County demolished the long-vacant Walden Pond Condominiums in Decatur on Tuesday, five years after a fire left the property abandoned and unsafe. County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the structure posed a threat to public safety and emphasized the importance of removing blighted properties to protect residents. Cochran-Johnson plans to introduce a new blight tax alongside Commissioner Robert Patrick to further address property neglect and prevent future hazards.



Another long-abandoned property in DeKalb County has been brought down as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to eliminate blight and improve public safety.

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, demolition crews tore down the Walden Pond Condominiums on Shell Bark Road in Decatur. The building had been vacant since a fire damaged the complex five years ago. Since then, it had become a growing concern for the community.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the structure posed a threat to public safety and needed to be removed. "It’s important to remove these threats to keep residents safe," she said.

The demolition is part of a broader initiative by the county to address blighted properties. Since 2019, DeKalb County has demolished more than 420 abandoned or unsafe structures.

What's next:

Cochran-Johnson also announced plans to introduce a new blight tax alongside Commissioner Robert Patrick at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The proposed tax aims to hold property owners accountable and prevent neglected properties from endangering neighborhoods in the future.