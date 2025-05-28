Southwest Atlanta residents say crime outside their homes is unbearable

The Brief Residents and property owners along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta say crime near a local gas station has become unmanageable, with reports of public sex acts, drug activity, and violent encounters. Apartment complex co-owner Sonya Demas says the crime is jeopardizing affordable housing efforts, costing her business hundreds of thousands in damages from repeated break-ins and vandalism. Community members are calling on Atlanta City Council and police for urgent intervention, with Councilwoman Andrea Boone pledging to work on solutions following a recent visit to the area.



Some residents in southwest Atlanta say the crime happening just outside their doorsteps has become unbearable, and they’re now turning to city leaders for help.

What we know:

Neighbors and property owners along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive claim they are regularly exposed to sex acts, drug deals, and violence — much of it happening in or around a gas station and mini-mart on the 3600 block. They’re urging Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta Police Department to step in before the situation worsens.

What they're saying:

"There is a lot of drug activity along that 3600 block of MLK Jr. Dr. There is one homeless lady in particular, who's always… She's unclothed. She's completely naked. The only thing I've ever seen her have on is a wig," one of the residents complained to the Public Safety Committee.

This resident says what is happening outside her door on MLK Jr. Drive is dreadful: nudity, lewd sex acts, and people offering drugs to children.

"I have three children. It was after I picked my son up from school. He is only 12, he was offered drugs," Aaliyah Barry said.

Sonya Beredimas owns the 3669 MLKing Apartments with Basanth Gowda. They say they have lost thousands of dollars on the apartments, as people break into their units nightly.

"We are getting daily calls from our tenants, live sex act, drug trafficking, and multiple other things," apartment owner Sonya Betedimas exclaimed.

Beredimas says their safety is at risk. She blames the crime in the area on the PURE gas station and the mini-mart for allowing loitering to thrive.

What's next:

Atlanta Police and city officials and District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea Boone visited the area on Wednesday afternoon to talk to residents and see the problems first hand.

Boone said she worked hard back in 2022 to close what was then a Citgo, which is now operating under a new name.

"They are not doing what they need to do to keep this community safe. So we're gonna be calling the solicitors' office to come back in. I've already been in touch with the chief of police. The major is here and it's gonna be all hands on deck from here on out. We want our kids and our seniors in the community to be safe," Boone said.

The councilwoman then called the solicitor while she was still in the neighborhood. She says this lawlessness will not be tolerated.