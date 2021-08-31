Police searching for teens suspected of vandalizing Woodstock amphiteater

article

Woodstock police are looking for multiple suspects accused of vandalizing a bathroom at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater.

The Woodstock Police Department shared photos of multiple young men caught on camera on Thursday, Aug. 26.

According to police, the boys seen on the footage are believed to have vandalized the men's bathroom at the amphitheater with a red liquid that's similar to fake blood.

Another instance of vandalism happened days later on Saturday, Aug. 28.

(Woodstock Police Department)

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, please call Woodstock police at 770-592-6000 ext: 1127 or the WPD Tip Line at 770-592-6021.

(Woodstock Police Department)

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.