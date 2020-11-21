Police searching for suspects linked to SW Atlanta food mart shooting

article

Atlanta police are hoping new surveillance video will help them identify three people connected to a shooting.

Officials tell FOX 5 the gunman, who was wearing a camouflage jacket, walked into a store on the 3,600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Nov. 14.

According to police, the man and another suspect, who was dressed in a blue Nike Jogger, got into an argument with someone at a gaming machine.

At some point during the confrontation, the man wearing the camouflage shot the victim in the leg before running out of the store.

Police say the gunman left the area in a newer model blue Honda Accord sedan that had a female passenger.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

